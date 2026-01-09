Why Mason Greenwood was surprisingly substituted during Marseille's heartbreaking French Super Cup loss to PSG on penalties

The Italian added on what he said to his disappointed players afterwards, with winners’ medals slipping agonisingly through their clutches: "The first thing I said to my team was that I've never cried after a defeat. Today, I cried when I got back to the locker room. PSG remains the best team in Europe, the one that has played the best for the past year and a half. But today, we deserved to win. The second thing I said was that we must always demand this kind of performance. We had everything: the play, the character, the defense, the technique. Everything a strong team needs to beat those who have won everything in 2025."
Marseille matched title holders PSG on the back of suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Nantes in their last Ligue 1 fixture. Asked to explain that inconsistency, ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi said: "How can I explain it... I don't have all the answers in life. I'm just like you. It's difficult. If the team can play so differently in four days, the primary responsibility lies with me. The goal should be to play every match like tonight.
"Look at the names on our team; it's a strong squad. I'm not making excuses. We need to get things in order; it's a new group, with many new arrivals. But that doesn't justify this difference in performance. Against Nantes, there was nothing; today, there was everything. This is perhaps my best match as OM coach, after perhaps the worst against Nantes. Strange things are happening at OM, and we're trying to change that trend."