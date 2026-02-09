Why Joan Laporta has 'resigned' as Barcelona president as elections loom - explained

Laporta stepped down from his role as president, triggering the official start of the club's electoral process. The resignation is a necessary formality dictated by the club's statutes, clearing the way for Laporta to stand for re-election as he seeks to secure a third distinct term at the helm of the Catalan giants. The rule ensures a level playing field and prevents the sitting president from using the club's daily apparatus directly for campaign purposes during the electoral window.
In Laporta's absence, the day-to-day running of the club will not be left to chance. A management commission has been established to oversee operations until the polls close. This interim body will be led by Rafa Yuste, a trusted ally of Laporta who has served as sporting vice-president since the 2021 election victory. Yuste’s primary role will be to ensure stability and neutrality while the political machinery of the club gears up for a decisive vote on March 15.