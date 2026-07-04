Explained: Why Egypt players watched a Kylian Mbappe penalty on a laptop just minutes before World Cup shoot-out against Australia
Pharaohs study footage
The Egyptian technical team orchestrated an emergency briefing immediately prior to the shootout to expose Ryan's penalty habits. Players examined a laptop clip from Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Levante on January 17, focusing on a 58th-minute spot-kick. Although the Australian goalkeeper attempted to destabilise Mbappe with dramatic, swaying goal-line movements, the French forward remained completely unfazed, sending Ryan the wrong way before mimicking his dancing gestures in celebration.
- AFP
Staff decode goalkeeper tendencies
The meticulous preparation highlighted the increasingly detailed data work that has become common in elite football. Rather than leaving a knockout lottery to pure chance, Egypt's management wanted their penalty takers to study Ryan's positioning, swaying habits, and reaction times under pressure. This short briefing gave the players immediate mental clarity, allowing them to block out the crowd noise and focus entirely on replicating the decisive execution shown by the world's best forwards.
Late substitution plan backfires
The strategic video study proved exceptionally vital after Australia opted for a late tactical goalkeeper swap, withdrawing Patrick Beach in the 119th minute. With the Egyptian squad having decoded Ryan's technical tendencies on the laptop, the veteran shot-stopper then failed to save a single penalty. According to Reuters, penalty psychology expert Geir Jordet explained that Mbappe's rapid, decisive execution right after the referee's whistle proves that confidence and decisiveness override any single perfect routine.
- AFP
Daunting knockout assignment looms
Egypt must now translate their laptop-scouted precision into a monumental round-of-16 blockbuster against defending champions Argentina, who narrowly advanced following a chaotic five-goal thriller with Cape Verde. Engineering another historic upset demands flawless defensive discipline combined with a reliance on their talismanic captain's transitional brilliance to dismantle the tournament heavyweights.
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