Al Ettifaq v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro League
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Al-Nassr squad for King's Cup clash against Al-Hazem - explained

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl Hazem vs Al Nassr FCAl HazemKing Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the Al-Nassr matchday squad for their King's Cup clash against Al-Hazem.

  • Ronaldo excluded from Al-Nassr's matchday squad
  • Pioli wants the veteran star to take rest
  • Sadio Mane handed Al-Nassr a first-half lead
