Why Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality will keep Jose Mourinho from Leeds & Rangers - with the ‘Special One’ backed to deliver title glory for Fenerbahce
Leeds and Rangers have been told Jose Mourinho’s Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality will prevent them from luring the ‘Special One’ away from Turkey.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese a frustrated figure in Turkey
- Still has a year left to run on his contract
- Wants trophies before another challenge