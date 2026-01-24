Why Chelsea STILL don't have a front-of-shirt sponsor despite ongoing talks with 'multiple parties'

The lack of a long-term front shirt sponsor was undeniably a factor in Chelsea placing behind a number of their Premier League rivals in the recently released Deloitte Football Money League.

The Blues are ranked as the tenth-highest revenue-generating men's football club around the world. Their commercial haul of £200.8 million (€241m/$255) is behind the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, while they have also struggled on matchdays compared to their Premier League peers.

Leading the way at the top of the money league are Real Madrid, who brought in a total of £975.2m across matchday, broadcast and commercial revenues, retaining their position of first place from last year. Barcelona sit second, with Bayern Munich, PSG and Liverpool making up the rest of the top five.

When it comes to on-field matters, Chelsea are firmly in the mix to qualify for the Champions League despite sacking Enzo Maresca earlier in January. Liam Rosenior has since taken over and will be hoping his side can produce another strong performance in their London derby with Crystal Palace on Sunday. After that fixture, they take on Napoli away from home in their final league phase game in the Champions League.