‘Whole bloody team should be fired!' - Lord Alan Sugar eviscerates 'useless' Tottenham amid slide towards relegation zone under Thomas Frank
Apprentice star delivers brutal verdict on 'useless' squad
Sugar, who served as Tottenham chairman and part-owner for a decade before becoming a television personality, has delivered a blunt assessment of the players currently representing the club. Drawing on his reputation for firing candidates on the BBC show The Apprentice, the 78-year-old expressed a desire to apply the same treatment to the Spurs dressing room.
"I think the whole bloody team should be fired, if you ask me," Sugar told SunSport. "They’re useless. Bloody useless, the lot of them."
The tech mogul sold his remaining stake in the club in 2007 for £25 million, having previously sold his electronics company Amstrad to BSkyB for £125 million. Despite stepping away from the boardroom nearly two decades ago, his assessment of the current playing staff suggests he believes a complete clear-out is required to address the club’s on-pitch issues.
Thomas Frank struggling to stop the rot
The comments come at a difficult time for head coach Frank. Tottenham are currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, with the manager "clinging onto his job" due to the lack of improvement.
Frank was appointed to replace Ange Postecoglou following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. That campaign was described as "turbulent," as Tottenham finished just one spot above the relegation zone, although they did manage to win the Europa League.
However, the team have not moved up the table as expected this term. Sugar pointed out the precarious nature of their league position, stating: "They’re getting close to the relegation zone." The lack of progress following the managerial change appears to be the primary concern for the former chairman.
Levy exit leaves Joe Lewis with transfer decision
Sugar also addressed a significant change in the club’s hierarchy, noting that long-serving chairman Daniel Levy has left Tottenham. This departure has placed the responsibility for the club’s direction firmly in the hands of majority owner Joe Lewis.
"It’ll be interesting to see what the new management is going to do, because as you know, Daniel Levy has left. So it’s now in the hands of Joe Lewis, who’s a multi-billionaire," Sugar said.
He offered specific advice to Lewis regarding the transfer market, suggesting that significant financial outlay is the only route to success in the modern game. "He needs to start throwing some money, some real money at it, to get the top players," Sugar advised. "And if he throws some more money at it, they’ll do well. It seems to be the only way that all these clubs do, buy players for £100 million each."
‘Rhinoceros skin’ and the Redknapp apology
The former owner also discussed his recent dispute with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp. Redknapp was forced to apologise on air after claiming that Tottenham had been left in a "total mess" when Sugar sold his stake in the club. Sugar threatened legal action over the comments, leading to the retraction.
"In 20-odd years of running this show and being the chairman of a football club, I can assure you nothing shocks me with what people say about me," Sugar said regarding the incident.
He added that he is generally unaffected by criticism unless it crosses a specific line. "I’ve got rhinoceros skin and it’s like water off a duck’s back. Unless someone oversteps the mark a little bit, then they hear from my lawyers, like Mr Redknapp did recently."