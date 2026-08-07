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Meet Yan Couto: Como's new signing from Borussia Dortmund and Cesc Fàbregas' latest international masterstroke

Como
Y. Couto
Borussia Dortmund
Transfers

Como is building a Champions League-caliber squad, officially announcing the arrival of Yan Couto from Borussia Dortmund—the exact reinforcement they needed on the right flank.

Como have been on fire this summer, and they've just pulled off another coup. Yan Couto arrives from Borussia Dortmund, with the signing confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The deal for Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea is done too, though that one still awaits official confirmation. Now Como have wrapped up another piece of business.

"Como 1907 - reads the Como club's website - are delighted to announce the loan signing of Brazil national-team right-back Yan Couto from Borussia Dortmund for the 2026/27 season".


"Yan is a brave and technically strong player - said Cesc Fabregas - who gives us several options down the right flank. He likes to get forward, he has great energy and he fits in well with our way of playing. He is still young, but he has already gained important experience and we believe he can continue to grow with us".

"I'm very happy to be here - were Yan Couto's first words - I really like the team's way of playing and their philosophy, and I hope to help the team improve even further. I believe this is an important step for my career, I can't wait to get started".


  • WHO IS YAN COUTO: ROLE AND CHARACTERISTICS

    Born in 2002, hard-charging Brazilian right-back Yan Couto came through the ranks at Manchester City before truly taking flight at Girona. It was there he enjoyed a breakout 2023/24 campaign, providing 10 assists to help drive the club to a historic third-place finish in La Liga.

    A move to Borussia Dortmund followed, where he spent the last two seasons gaining vital Champions League experience. He even found the back of the net against Juventus during a thrilling 4-4 draw in Turin a year ago.

    While he missed out on Brazil's latest World Cup squad, he has remained firmly on the national team's radar. Now arriving at Como, Couto is set to take the starting role on the right side of the defense, gifting Cesc Fàbregas a potent new weapon going forward.

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  • COMO-YAN COUTO: THE DETAILS OF THE DEAL

    Following a verbal agreement reached just days ago, Como and Borussia Dortmund have finalized the terms for the 2002-born Brazilian right-back.

    The clubs have agreed to a €2 million loan fee, which includes an option to make the move permanent for over €20 million.

  • COMO'S BUSY SUMMER

    Chalobah and Yan Couto represent Como’s sixth and seventh signings of a busy summer transfer window.

    They join an already impressive recruitment drive: Milla arrives to bolster the midfield, Cuenca strengthens the defense, Kaiki takes over the left flank, and Liberali steps into the number ten role. The icing on the cake, however, is the confirmation of Nico Paz.

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