'Who the hell is Dani Carvajal?!' - Real Madrid captain told 'he's finished' as ex-Barcelona president defends Lamine Yamal after controversial Clasico spat

The aftermath of Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in Sunday’s Clasico has taken another twist, as former Barca president Gaspart stepped into the fray to defend their sensation Yamal. The 18-year-old was at the heart of post-match tensions when Madrid captain Carvajal confronted him over remarks made before the game.
Yamal’s controversial pre-match comments, made during a Kings League stream last week, accused Madrid of “stealing and complaining,” a playful jab that enraged Los Blancos supporters and players alike. After the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carvajal was seen gesturing at Yamal, shouting “You speak too much… speak now,” which sparked a heated on-pitch melee involving several players and security personnel.
Real Madrid’s victory, which ended a run of four defeats to Barca, was overshadowed by the incident. Cameras caught Vinicius Junior joining Carvajal in taunting the youngster, reportedly shouting “Talk now!” as chaos unfolded. The episode has sparked national debate about the growing rivalry and how the young winger handles scrutiny.