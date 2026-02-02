'We've been where you are' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds sends classy message to administration-hit Sheffield Wednesday after latest Red Dragons win

Reynolds has once again demonstrated that he understands the heartbeat of English football, offering a gesture of solidarity to Sheffield Wednesday following Wrexham's 1-0 triumph in the Championship. The Red Dragons travelled to Hillsborough on Saturday and secured a vital away victory, continuing their impressive trajectory up the football pyramid.

However, the headline story was not just the result on the pitch, but the class shown off it. Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor posted celebratory images but used the caption to address the elephant in the room: the financial turmoil currently engulfing their opponents.

"Well done on the away win, Reds!" Reynolds wrote to his millions of followers. "And I know I’m probably not supposed to say it but… wishing all the luck to Sheffield Wednesday. We’ve been where you are and wish you the best."