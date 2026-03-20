It’s not just league fixtures this weekend. In England, the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday 22 March, with kick-off at 5.30 pm. The Gunners are coming off a Champions League victory where they knocked out Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Guardiola’s side are looking to bounce back after their double European defeat against Real Madrid, which saw the Citizens knocked out of the Champions League.
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Where to watch Arsenal v Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, line-ups
ARSENAL v MANCHESTER CITY: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM
Match: Arsenal v Manchester City
Date: Sunday 22 March 2026
Kick-off: 5.30 pm
Live TV: -
Streaming: Cronache di Spogliatoio YouTube channel
PROBABLE LINE-UPS: ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY
ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Magalhães, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres. Manager: Arteta.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Khusanov, Ait Nouri; Bernardo Silva, Rodri; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland. Manager: Guardiola.
COMMENTATOR AND SECOND VOICE
Marco Cattaneo will be providing the commentary for the Arsenal v Manchester City match, with former attacking midfielder Gaetano D'Agostino serving as his co-commentator.
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