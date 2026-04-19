Revealed: When Romelu Lukaku will end Napoli exile & how ex-Man Utd striker will be punished amid talk of ban threat

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku has communicated via his agent that he will return to Napoli’s Castel Volturno training base on Monday. This move marks the end of a month-long standoff that began when the striker failed to report back following the March international break. The former Manchester United and Chelsea forward has not had a face-to-face meeting with manager Antonio Conte since the club's 1-0 victory over Cagliari on March 20.
The return comes at a critical time for the Partenopei, who have just five matches remaining in the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. While the player is ready to reintegrate, his season has been a massive disappointment. A severe hamstring injury suffered in pre-season has limited him to just 64 minutes of competitive action across seven substitute appearances. His lack of availability has left Conte searching for solutions in an attack that has struggled to replicate last season's dominance.