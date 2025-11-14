'Both sides want what's best for Lamine Yamal' - Dani Olmo denies dressing room tension amid feud between Barcelona and Spain over winger's latest injury controversy

Olmo, a key attacking midfielder for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has sought to defuse the growing public feud between his club and the RFEF concerning the recurring injury issues of young winger Yamal. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo at the national team camp, Olmo stated that he and his teammates "don't experience that much tension from within."
The latest controversy erupted when Yamal, who had been called up for Spain's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, underwent an "invasive radiofrequency procedure" for pubic discomfort on the same day he was due to join the squad. The RFEF expressed "surprise and dismay," claiming the procedure was done "without prior communication to the medical staff of the national team."
Despite RFEF sporting director Aitor Karanka later assuring "fantastic" communication, national team coach Luis de la Fuente expressed his confusion, saying: "I've never experienced a situation like this before. I don't think it's very normal. It has surprised us all." This follows a previous public spat in September when Barcelona boss Hansi Flick accused the RFEF of "failing to take care" of Yamal after he returned from international duty injured.