What next for Jadon Sancho after Chelsea snub? Following Marcus Rashford, lucrative Saudi risk & the Man Utd outcast's possible options

The winger faces a huge decision on his future after failing to agree a permanent transfer to Stamford Bridge

Another summer, another transfer window where Jadon Sancho finds his future up in the air. Having been unable to negotiate a permanent contract at Chelsea after an indifferent loan spell in west London, the Manchester United outcast will once again weigh up his options in the coming months.

Despite the Blues' openness to keeping him, the winger's £300,000-per-week wages have put paid to a long-term stay at Stamford Bridge and he now finds himself in limbo with one year remaining on his lucrative deal at Old Trafford. Chelsea even paid a £5 million penalty fee to send him back, as they reneged on the £25m ($34m) obligation to buy that they agreed last year.

However, it seems Sancho did enough during his loan spell to ensure that he will have plenty of options on the table when he comes to choose on his next move. It's a decision he must get right as he risks his once prodigious career drifting into obscurity.