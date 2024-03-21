Gio Reyna USMNT 2023Getty Images
Chris Burton

What needs to happen before USMNT star Gio Reyna ‘blows up’ – with Nottingham Forest team-mate Matt Turner seeing plenty to get excited about in frustrating loan spell

Giovanni ReynaUSAMatt TurnerPremier LeagueNottingham Forest

It remains a matter of time before Gio Reyna “blows up”, says Matt Turner, with the USMNT star’s potential clear for all to see at Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Playmaker left Dortmund for Reds loan
  • Struggled for game time in England
  • Expected to come good at some stage

Editors' Picks