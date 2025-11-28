'What mistake?!' - Vincent Kompany has 'different opinion' on Manuel Neuer blunders as Bayern Munich boss addresses Arsenal defeat

Bayern's 18 game unbeaten streak came to a halt at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal exposed defensive gaps and capitalised on rare errors from Neuer. Jurrien Timber opened the scoring after the Bayern captain appeared blocked during a crowded corner sequence, and although Lennart Karl equalised, the Premier League leaders took control after the break.
Noni Madueke restored Arsenal’s advantage before Gabriel Martinelli sealed the result with a calm finish past Neuer, who had rushed high off his line in an attempt to intervene. The moment triggered widespread debate in Germany, with pundits and fans questioning whether the 39-year-old should have approached the situation differently. That criticism quickly became the centre of Bayern’s media briefing setting up Kompany to deliver a firm defence of his goalkeeper.