What's going on with Matthijs de Ligt? Michael Carrick gives update on Dutch defender amid three-month absence as Man Utd coach says other injured player ready for 'big finish'

United earned a fifth win in six games thanks to Benjamin Sesko's goal against Everton, his third strike after coming off the bench since Carrick took charge. The £74m ($99m) striker is still yet to start a game under Carrick and the coach said he is relaxed about the situation.

"The whole thing is a real positive," he said. "It's certainly not a decision that is one I look at in a negative way. We're playing well as a team, we're not getting carried away and thinking that carries on. The forwards have scored a good number of goals, Ben has been so good in so many ways. It's really not a drama. It just shows the quality Ben has got. If he starts the next game or the one after, it is what it is, but he's doing so many good things."

United's win at Everton also owed a lot to the performance of Harry Maguire and Carrick had plenty of praise for the centre-back, who is awaiting a decision from the club on a new contract four months before his current deal expires.

Carrick said: "Harry is an impressive character. He's had a great career so far, hopefully there is a lot more to come. He's been here on the journey and the experiences he's had show exactly what he is. We know the player he is and what he is capable of doing. He was fantastic the other night [against Everton] - his experience, attributes and character helps. He's willing to put himself out there. He's been really important for us."

He continued: "There is a case, as your career goes when you're a young player and everything is fresh and new, you're fearless and there's not many scars there. You get to your peak years and you feel good and everything is there, but you've had a few ups and downs. You get towards the later times and the experience should make you a better player, we've seen that with Harry's performances of late."