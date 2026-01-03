What is Gerard Piqué’s 2026 Kings World Cup Nations in Brazil?

The Kings League, created by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué, is a global sports-entertainment competition that blends seven-a-side football with creator culture, gaming mechanics, and fan-driven rules. While the league began as a domestic competition in Spain, its biggest and most visible platform is now the Kings World Cup Nations.

In January 2026, the Kings World Cup Nations will be staged in Brazil, bringing together 20 national teams for what is set to be the largest event in Kings League history. Matches will be played in São Paulo, with the final held at Allianz Parque, home of Palmeiras, in front of more than 40,000 fans.

The tournament represents a significant evolution of the Kings League concept, shifting from club-based creator teams to a national-team format while maintaining the league’s signature emphasis on pace, unpredictability, and spectacle.