What has changed in La Liga? Barcelona are close to regaining their freedom

The Barcelona board is close to meeting La Liga’s financial fair play (FFP) requirements, following five years of financial difficulties that have limited the club’s ability to sign free agents.

The new Catalan management, led by Joan Laporta, who was recently elected club president, has received a positive response, and this is seen as an important step towards Barcelona regaining its full financial freedom after years of strict restrictions.

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