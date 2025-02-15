What did Jude Bellingham say to get red card? Spanish press make 'f*ck off' claim - but forensic lip-reading expert convinced Real Madrid star merely enquired about a THROW-IN before Jose Luis Munuera sent him off J. Bellingham Real Madrid Osasuna Osasuna vs Real Madrid LaLiga

A forensic lip reader has revealed what Jude Bellingham allegedly said to the referee to get sent off in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Osasuna.