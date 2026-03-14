'I could have taken the easy way out' - Weston McKennie explains why he refused Juventus' attempts to sell him as USMNT star opens up on 'rollercoaster' time at Serie A side

McKennie has established himself as a vital cog in the Juventus machine, but the United States international admits his path to becoming a certain starter in Turin was far from guaranteed. After a difficult loan period in the Premier League with Leeds, the midfielder returned to Italy facing an uncertain future, with the club seemingly ready to move him on permanently. However, McKennie chose to double down on his commitment to the Old Lady, eventually securing a contract extension that keeps him at the Allianz Stadium until 2030.
Reflecting on his resilience during a recent appearance on The Cooligans podcast, the Texan revealed that he purposefully ignored the exit door when the club hierarchy was looking for buyers. The 27-year-old explained that he felt a deep connection to the club that prevented him from simply walking away to find a team where he might have had a smoother transition into the starting XI after his time in England.