Weston McKennie exclusive: USMNT & Juventus star admits 'pressure' of home World Cup & reveals 'extra motivation' for success under Mauricio Pochettino

McKennie is now a seasoned performer, having made his senior international debut back in 2017, and has earned 62 caps for his country. He has become one of the leading lights in what continues to be billed as a ‘Golden Generation’.
The U.S. are in the fortunate position of being able to call upon a number of players that are plying their respective club trades at top European clubs. McKennie falls into that category and recently agreed an extension to his contract at Serie A giants Juventus.
Fellow countryman Christian Pulisic is also in Italy, at AC Milan, while the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are competing in the English Premier League. Folarin Balogun is in France with Monaco, alongside Marseille star Tim Weah, and Ricardo Pepi continues to impress at Dutch title holders PSV.
When pooling all of that talent together, the USMNT have every right to believe that they can be competitive on the grandest of sporting stages. A passionate fan base is ready to cheer them through an epic World Cup quest.