Weston McKennie exclusive: Juventus midfielder lifts the lid on USMNT's dressing room characters & leadership ahead of home World Cup this summer

The United States is, alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico, preparing to host a global sporting spectacle this summer. Mauricio Pochettino is the man charged with the task of delivering on expectations as a ‘Golden Generation’ of U.S. talent seeks to make history.
Several members of that squad, many of whom are plying their trade at leading clubs across Europe, should be approaching their peak when a major international tournament arrives in their own backyard.
McKennie, who left his native Texas for Germany and Schalke in 2016, falls into that category as an experienced performer with 62 senior caps and Champions League experience under his belt. He is, alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, the kind of inspirational figure that the USMNT will be leaving heavily on when gracing a World Cup stage.