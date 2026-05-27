West Ham issue statement on Nuno Espirito Santo after crunch meeting over relegation from Premier League

West Ham have moved to clarify the future of Nuno, confirming in an official statement that he will remain in the dugout for the 2026-27 season. Despite finishing 18th in the Premier League, the board have decided to keep faith in the Portuguese tactician following a high-level meeting held earlier this week. The decision comes after a season of struggle at the London Stadium, but the club hierarchy believes the 52-year-old has shown enough improvement during the second half of the campaign to lead a promotion charge.

The statement reads: "Relegation is obviously not the outcome that anyone at West Ham United would have wanted when the Premier League season started last August. For every single person who is passionate about the Club, it hurts deeply and that feeling will sustain for some time. As a Board we cannot shy away from the fact our season has not been good enough. We know you, the supporters, have backed the team constantly as always and your loyalty and commitment has not been matched by our final league position. We also understand the frustration that many of you feel about the direction the Club has headed in recent years.

"Although relegation is not what any of us wanted, we now have to look forward. The Board must now review every aspect of the Club’s operation to ensure that when we return to the Premier League – hopefully in August 2027 – we are a better West Ham United in every way, on and off the pitch. The football operation always has to be our first priority and the planning for next season started as soon as the final whistle sounded on Sunday. We held meetings with Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo early this week and are pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the Club – as we have to him."



