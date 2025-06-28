West Ham make decision on Michail Antonio future after devastating car crash that left Jamaica international needing surgery West Ham M. Antonio Premier League

West Ham have made a decision on Michail Antonio's future after the forward's devastating car accident last year. Antonio's current contract at West Ham expires at the end of this month and the player is likely to leave the club as a free agent after 10 years. The 35-year-old is still recovering from his injuries, though he made an appearance for Jamaica in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.