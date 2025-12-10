West Ham agree Niclas Fullkrug sale but flop forward's Bundesliga return held up as Premier League & La Liga clubs circle

The largely forgettable tenure of Fullkrug in London appears to be drawing to a premature close. Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund with a reputation as a traditional, hard-working target man capable of flourishing in the Premier League, the German international has struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football. Hampered by niggling injuries and an inability to fit into the Hammers' tactical system, Fullkrug has found himself on the periphery of the squad.
However, while West Ham chiefs have reportedly agreed that a sale is the best course of action for all parties in the upcoming transfer window, facilitating his exit is proving far more complex than a simple handshake deal. According to reports from Sport Bild, a return to his homeland is the striker's preferred option, with Wolfsburg said to already be in agreement over a fee with West Ham, but the deal is currently in a state of limbo due to a vacuum in the German club's hierarchy.