Wesley Sneijder insists Jose Mourinho is 'ideal' coach to fix Real Madrid & reacts to Kylian Mbappe out petition

As the debate surrounding the Real Madrid dugout reaches a fever pitch, Sneijder has identified Mourinho as the "perfect" candidate to lead the Spanish giants. The legendary Dutch playmaker, who enjoyed a historic treble-winning campaign under Mourinho at Inter, believes the 63-year-old’s ability to navigate the complex social dynamics of a modern dressing room remains his greatest asset.
With reports indicating that Jose Mourinho is in final negotiations to become Real Madrid's next head coach, Sneijder’s endorsement adds weight to a potential second homecoming for the veteran manager.