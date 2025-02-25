Wesley Fofana is back! Chelsea defender set to make stunning return from injury against Southampton despite Enzo Maresca ruling Frenchman out until next season
Wesley Fofana is reportedly set to make a return from injury against Southampton despite Enzo Maresca ruling the Frenchman out until next season.
- Chelsea defender was nursing a hamstring injury
- Maresca predicted that he could be out until summer
- However, he is likely to make a comeback much sooner