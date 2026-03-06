Bremen are preparing for a seismic summer departure as 18-year-old centre-back Coulibaly emerges as one of Europe’s most wanted defensive prospects. The defender has enjoyed a stunning breakout campaign in the Bundesliga, making 21 appearances and establishing himself as a pillar of the backline at the Weserstadion.

According BILD,The Green-Whites will demand a transfer fee of around £42 million, a figure that would shatter their previous transfer record. That benchmark has stood since 2009, when Juventus paid €27m for Brazilian playmaker Diego. With no release clause in his contract - which runs until 2029 - Bremen sit in a dominant negotiating position.