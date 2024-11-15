‘A bit weird’ – Gary Lineker explains why he is leaving Match of the Day after 25 years & reveals whether he will still watch the show when a new host fills his shoes from 2025-26
Gary Lineker has explained why he is leaving Match of the Day and revealed whether he will still watch the show when a new host fills his shoes.
- Ex-England striker stepping down
- Has filled presenting post since 1999
- Decision yet to be made who will take over