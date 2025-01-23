'We’ve lived through extraordinary things together' Will Javier Mascherano's reunion with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez lead to Inter Miami delivering on expectations?

The former Barcelona player has settled into his role early on, but there will undoubtedly be more tests to come

It took Javier Mascherano 10 minutes, back to front. The new Inter Miami manager strolled into a conference room at the Miami Convention Center, adjusted the microphone for MLS's Media Day, and sat up, relaxed, in his chair. Club tracksuit on, an anticipatory air about him. Bring it on, it all said.

The Spanish chatter in the room quietened. Attention was piqued. And then Mascherano glided through a press conference: he spoke in English and Spanish. He brushed off questions about Neymar, previewed an upcoming friendly with Club America, and batted away anything that seemed to imply he might struggle at the helm.

A “gracias,” a nod, and that was it. Mission accomplished. Nothing to see here. The only real soundbite was an admittance that signing Neymar would be “impossible” due to MLS’s strict financial regulations (something he is very much correct about - and led to only a few retweets and the odd raised eyebrow in the room).

And so continued the public-facing part of Macherano’s Inter Miami tenure. That was just his second presser, and he navigated it as if it was his 500th. There was no drama to be found here. He didn’t misspeak, misstep, or say anything particularly wrong. Much like Mascherano the footballer, who played 147 times for Argentina and 224 for Barcelona, he kept it unbelievably tidy.

This is admittedly just half of the job. Managing Inter Miami is the second highest profile position in American men’s soccer - only Mauricio Pochettino, his fellow countryman, will face more scrutiny in the coming months. But as starts go, it wasn’t a bad one for a head coach who is taking his first job at a club level. And if the other early indicators are anything to go by, there is certainly promise to be found in South Florida.