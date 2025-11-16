‘We’re a better team when he’s at his best’ - Tony Meola backs Gio Reyna despite fitness concerns after USMNT’s 2-1 win vs Paraguay

Meola noted that Reyna should feel encouraged by his recent display, which included both a goal and a chance created that led to Folarin Balogun's game-winner, marking a significant return to form after a lengthy absence from the national team.

“He should feel good about his performance, getting back to the national team,” Meola said on the CBS Sports Golazo America podcast. “It’s a pressure moment for him. We talked about how this is the storyline for tonight. We can make up some of the other storylines, but Gio Reyna is the story.

“He’s probably not even close to where he needs to be for his career with regards to fitness, minutes, and confidence, and all of that stuff. And we can only hope that his time at Gladbach continues to grow, and continues to get to a place where now he can go 90 minutes.”