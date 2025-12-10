'We need him!' - Pedri sends emotional support to 'brother' Ronald Araujo amid 'spiritual' break in Israel as Barcelona star tells defender to forget 'mistakes'

The situation surrounding Araujo has dominated the headlines in Catalonia over the past week. While Hansi Flick's side have been performing admirably on the pitch - staging a dramatic comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening - the absence of a key defensive figure has left a void in the dressing room.
It recently emerged that Araujo has been granted special permission by the club to travel to Tel Aviv. This was not a standard holiday, but rather a "spiritual journey" designed to help the centre-back disconnect from the relentless pressure of life at Barcelona and reset his mental state. Reports have suggested the player has been left "emotionally shaken" by a combination of injury setbacks and fierce criticism, prompting him to seek solace in the Holy Land.
Speaking to the media, Pedri broke his silence on his team-mate's absence, offering a touching tribute to the bond they share and making it clear that the players are waiting with open arms for his return.