'We have to invest' - Man Utd chief opens up on transfer plans but sends 'right players' warning ahead of January window

In a recent interview published on the club website, United chief Wilcox expressed some of the biggest aims for himself, head coach Ruben Amorim and those inside the club as the Red Devils seek to take their recent improvement to another level. He cited Premier League and Champions League titles as long-term goals which suggest the 20-time top-flight champions retain the ambitions to reattain their former glory.
In the short-term investment is key, said Wilcox, but he stressed that the club must bring in the right players who can contribute to higher standards and push the club in the right direction with the right character and mentality required for a high-pressure environment like Old Trafford.