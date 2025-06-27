'We have nothing to hide' - Joan Laporta says Nico Williams transfer audit is 'no problem' amid Athletic Club attempt to block deal
Joan Laporta says Barcelona have “nothing to hide” after Athletic Club urged La Liga to audit their finances over Nico Williams’ release clause.
- Laporta says audit is 'no problem' for Barcelona
- Ready to pay Williams' €62m release clause
- Athletic Club requested La Liga audit to block transfer