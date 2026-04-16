"We'd be completely daft": 1. FC Köln president delivers an unexpectedly blunt statement about Said El Mala

It is increasingly clear that the 19-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion are strongly pursuing El Mala and have reportedly offered him a substantial pay rise. Cologne rejected an approach from the Seagulls in the winter transfer window, yet Brighton remains interested. Chelsea has also entered the race for the highly rated midfielder, who has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents this term.

“Of course we can offer him an environment in which he can develop wonderfully,” Stobbe clarified, suggesting that El Mala could also take his next steps in Cologne. The German Under-21 international is still under contract with the Cologne-based club until 2030, having only joined the FC from third-tier side Viktoria Köln last summer. “He is a very young player, highly talented. We will present him with a package that reflects our environment—and yes, that includes the financial side. He has a long-term contract with us,” Stobbe added.