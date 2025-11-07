'Fair play!' - Wayne Rooney bows to Virgil van Dijk in end to Man Utd legend's feud with Liverpool captain following awkward TV exchange

Ahead of that game, with the Reds having endured a testing run in the 2025-26 campaign, Rooney suggested that Van Dijk is among those to have allowed lofty standards to slip in a Premier League title defence. He is not the only prominent figure at Anfield to fall into that category.
The commanding centre-half is, however, club captain on Merseyside and is expected to lead by example - calling in-house meetings if required in a bid to get to the bottom of why a run of six defeats in seven was allowed to happen.
Van Dijk responded to comments from ex-England captain Rooney by saying: "I didn't hear him last year. It doesn't hurt me. Just to come back to this particular player, obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many, I can say only positive things but I feel that comment is just I would say it's a bit of a lazy criticism."