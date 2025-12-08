Wayne Rooney ridiculed as Man Utd legend reveals the reason it was 'hard' to watch wife Coleen on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Coleen’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity in late 2024 became one of the most talked-about moments of the show’s recent history, as she entered the Australian jungle after years of avoiding reality TV. Her decision came at a time when her young children were older, allowing her to commit to a long stint away from home. Coleen embraced the challenge head-on, participating in 'Bushtucker Trials' and endearing herself to viewers with her competitiveness and resilience.
While Coleen flourished on screen and ultimately finished as the runner-up, her success contrasted sharply with Wayne’s struggles back in England. The United legend was enduring a turbulent spell as manager of Plymouth Argyle, battling a disastrous run of results and mounting pressure. As Coleen captured the nation’s attention, Wayne was facing relentless scrutiny and the stress of a looming relegation fight. This unique overlap created widespread public discussion around the couple, with many viewers joking about Wayne struggling while his wife dominated the headlines.