Rooney has broken his silence regarding the turbulent spell he endured as manager of the Blues. Appointed on October 11, 2023, the former England captain spent just 83 days in charge before the club sacked him on January 2, 2024. He arrived with the team sitting sixth in the Championship, replacing John Eustace in a highly controversial move. Tasked with implementing an attractive, "no fear" brand of football demanded by the new ownership, he quickly realised the squad were completely unsuited to this drastic shift, leading to a miserable run of just two wins in 15 games.
Wayne Rooney reveals the role Tom Brady played in his demise at Birmingham - with Man Utd legend lasting just 83 days before being sacked
The truth behind the Birmingham City exit
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Unrealistic demands from Wagner and Brady
Speaking to The Overlap, Rooney revealed how the involvement of seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady brought immense pressure to deliver immediate, stylish football. However, the manager admits the owners ignored his early warnings. "From when I went in at Birmingham, I knew there were big changes with Tom Wagner and Tom Brady coming in," he stated. "The disappointing thing about the Birmingham one is, after two or three games, I've gone to the owners and said, 'These players aren't capable of playing how they wanted the team to play'. I was advised to keep doing it, and then, ultimately, I've lost my job for doing that."
Paying the price for a stylistic clash
Despite knowing that reverting to Eustace's pragmatic style would halt their slide, the hierarchy refused to budge. "I wanted to change, I wanted to go back to doing what John Eustace was doing, which he was getting results," Rooney added. "Until I could get players out and bring players in who were capable of doing that, I could see what was coming. They were adamant that they wanted me to continue doing what I was doing, and then I lost my job. So, for me, that's something when, looking back, where I've just got to do what I feel is right, instead of being influenced a bit by the owners, ultimately, which cost me my job."
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What has happened since?
Birmingham City's results remained incredibly poor following Rooney's departure, resulting in their official relegation from the Championship down to League One. However, the Blues bounced back after just one season, returning to the second tier to finish 10th this season. Meanwhile, Rooney subsequently took charge of Plymouth Argyle but endured another unsuccessful spell, before being sacked on December 31, 2024, casting serious doubt over his managerial future.