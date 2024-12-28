Wayne Rooney next?! Championship club sacks manager after winless run but Plymouth boss survives for now despite 4-0 thumping at hands of Frank Lampard's Coventry.
Plymouth Argyle’s rivals Stoke City have sacked their second manager of the season with Wayne Rooney’s job with the Pilgrims also on the line.
- Stoke City part ways with Narcis Pelach
- The Potters went winless for nine straight games
- Rooney could be next in line for sack in Championship