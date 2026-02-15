Wayne Rooney names the two clubs he’d join as assistant manager as Man Utd legend leaves door open to coaching return

Rooney saw a role at Old Trafford mooted after Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties early in 2026. Reins were initially passed to Darren Fletcher on a caretaker basis, and then on to Michael Carrick in an interim capacity.

He knows both of those former United midfielders well and said on The Wayne Rooney Show when asked if he would accept an invitation to join the Red Devils’ backroom staff: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer. I’m not begging for a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

While Rooney has struggled as a manager, he has taken on difficult jobs. Time is still on his side when it comes to getting it right and putting his vast experience to the best possible use.

Another former colleague, ex-United defender Wes Brown, believes an emotional return to Manchester United should not be ruled out. Rooney could become the Red Devils’ manager at some point.

Brown told GOAL when asked if Rooney has that job in him: “When you become a manager, your dream is to manage at a big club. If those opportunities come up, I’m sure anyone would snap your hand off. He’s still junior in the managerial game and he’s still learning his trade, but he’s one that has always wanted to be a manager. We’ll just have to see how it goes down at Plymouth.”

He added on taking more stepping stones en route to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’: “Normally you take different strides and step up slowly. It’s like any former player who has played for United that is managing, that would be the dream job.”