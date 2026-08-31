'A missed opportunity!' - Wayne Rooney hits out at Michael Carrick over 'disappointing' Man Utd decision in Ipswich win

Speaking to The United Stand, Rooney expressed his frustration that teenage winger Lacey was left on the bench. The former striker felt the comfortable scoreline created an ideal environment to test the youngster.

"What I would liked to have seen, which I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t see, was Shea Lacey come on when the game was done," Rooney said. "For young players when the game is over it’s an opportunity for them to go and get some minutes and go and show what they can do at that level."

Rooney drew parallels to Marcus Rashford's famous breakout under similar circumstances, noting how a brief cameo can launch a career.

"I would’ve liked to see Shea Lacey come on just to get a glimpse of what we’ve seen in pre-season," he added. "It’s little moments like that where you don’t get many times during the season where you’re able to do that. So that was a little bit of a missed opportunity."



