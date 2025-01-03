Wayne Rooney Manchester UnitedGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Wayne Rooney to become Man Utd coach?! Former Red Devils team-mate tips sacked Plymouth manager to return to Old Trafford as specialist to help misfiring Rasmus Hojlund

W. RooneyManchester UnitedPlymouthR. HoejlundPremier LeagueChampionship

Wayne Rooney is being tipped for a sensational return to Manchester United as a specialist coach, following his sacking as Plymouth manager.

  • Ex-England captain is out of work again
  • May fancy a break from management
  • Knowledge would be useful at Old Trafford
