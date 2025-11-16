Wayne Rooney brutally tells Jack Grealish to 'book his summer holiday' as England exile continues despite resurgence on loan at Everton

Grealish earned the last of his 39 senior international caps in 2024 under interim coach Lee Carsley. He has not been called upon since former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel officially took the reins on January 1, 2025.
The 30-year-old was initially overlooked as he struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. He has played his way back into contention after registering four assists and a goal for Everton this season.
Competition for places is, however, fierce in the England ranks. When it comes to left wing role that Grealish often fills, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze are also giving Tuchel plenty to think about.