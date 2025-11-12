Wayne Rooney backtracks on 'downed tools' criticism of Virgil van Dijk but insists Liverpool skipper should ignore 'noise' & 'focus on his game' amid Reds' struggles

Man Utd legend Rooney criticised the Liverpool captain's leadership and form during a difficult run for the Reds, suggesting the Netherlands international’s body language was a "big concern" and that he and Mohamed Salah "haven't really led that team this season" after signing new deals. Van Dijk swiftly hit back, branding the comments "a bit of a lazy criticism". He added "I didn't hear him last year" during Liverpool's march to the title, implying pundits are quick to criticise during downturns in form.
The row escalated when the pair were face-to-face after the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Van Dijk told Rooney he felt the comments were "over the top" at times, especially the "comment that I signed my new deal and then it was like 'that is it' and I let it slide". Rooney stood by his performance critique on the night, but he has now had a change of heart and further explained his comments, despite the Reds' recent 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.