‘Watching too many movies!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to 1,000th goal in World Cup final question & is pressed on potential involvement at Euro 2028

Ronaldo is showing no sign of slowing down on the goal front, with the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward priding himself on being able to move with the times. He added on being prolific at an age that few reach as a professional: “Scoring goals is the hardest thing in football. I think I was smart to adapt to modern football, physically and mentally, to different club contexts, the national team, different leagues. I think a truly intelligent player adapts to the circumstances of football, and that's how it should be. I'll think like that until I retire from football. You have to adapt; football isn't the same as it was five years ago. What makes the difference between great players is their brains, their heads.”
While retirement does not dominate his thoughts at present, Ronaldo has admitted that a day in which his boots are hung up for the final time may come “soon”. He has conceded that the 2026 World Cup will be his last.
He has, however, signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 and stated that: “Let's be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years. I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's not really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything. I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment.”