'Watching Love Island on a flight!' - Lionesses newcomer Poppy Pattinson reveals why she missed Sarina Wiegman's call after earning first senior England invite

England have been able to welcome back a lot of players for next week's fixtures, after missing so many key names in the friendlies that followed last summer's Euro 2025 triumph. Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Hannah Hampton are among those who missed out on the Lionesses' final two fixtures of last year who are able to come back into the fold as they kickstart their World Cup qualifying campaign, but it is not all good news.
As well as Ella Toone and Beth Mead, Chelsea left-back Niamh Charles remains sidelined and with fellow full-backs Lucy Bronze and Taylor Hinds only just returning to action, Wiegman has opted to bring in a new face to bolster that position in Pattinson - though the London City defender did initially miss her call, as she has now revealed.