WATCH: USMNT's Josh Sargent ends Championship goal drought with header in Norwich City defeat to Watford

Despite Sargent's early contribution, Norwich couldn't hold onto their advantage in a thrilling back-and-forth contest. The Hornets equalized through Luca Kjerrumgaard before Oscar Schwartau restored Norwich's lead just before halftime.

However, the second half belonged to Watford, with Kjerrumgaard scoring again and substitute Tom Ince - netting his 100th Championship goal - completing the comeback for a 3-2 Watford victory. The defeat kept Norwich rooted in the Championship relegation zone, overshadowing Sargent's personal achievement.