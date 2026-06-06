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Alex Labidou

WATCH: USMNT left back Antonee 'Jedi' Robinson scores an all-world golazo against Germany in final World Cup tune-up

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A. Robinson

Antonee Robinson has built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top left backs, but the USMNT defender showed he can be just as dangerous at the other end of the pitch. Robinson blasted a rocket past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann to pull the Americans level at 1-1 - and somehow, his celebration may have been even better.

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    The U.S. got off to a slow start as they conceded to Kai Havertz in the opening two minutes due to poor defending on a set piece. But Mauricio Pochettino's side responded well, building momentum through the rest of the first half. Then Robinson delivered an all-time strike against Germany.

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  • Watch the clip

    Watch multiple angles of Robinson's goal here:



  • An equally impressive celebration

    Robinson clearly enjoyed this one.



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  • Antonee Robinson Fulham 2025-26Getty

    Jedi's overall USMNT stats

    This was the fifth goal in Robinson's USMNT career, with the Fulham star making 54 caps. The England-born U.S. international has now also matched his club goal total, picking up five goals in 317 appearances for Everton, Bolton, Wigan, and Fulham.

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