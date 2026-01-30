Watch out, Nottingham Forest! AC Milan reach 'preliminary agreement' to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest’s ambitious transfer plans have been thrown into chaos following a decisive intervention from Italy. According to a breaking report from Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have successfully negotiated a verbal agreement in principle with Crystal Palace for the transfer of Mateta.

The negotiations, which reportedly accelerated rapidly during the night, were driven personally by Milan CEO Furlani. The Italian giants identified Mateta as a priority target and acted swiftly to beat the competition from Forest, who have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old throughout the January window.

While Forest had appeared to be in pole position to keep Mateta in the Premier League, Milan’s prestige and the allure of Champions League football appear to have turned the tide. The report confirms earlier suggestions from journalist Sacha Tavolieri that the Rossoneri were preparing a move, but the speed at which a verbal accord was reached has caught many by surprise. By securing this preliminary agreement, Milan have effectively blocked Forest’s path, placing themselves at the front of the queue for the Frenchman’s signature.